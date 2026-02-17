BC's 'stability budget' continues cuts to the public sector

Today, B.C. Budget 2026/27 was released. While the government is calling this budget a stabilizing budget that preserves public services, the reality is that the failure to make the necessary changes to revenue and invest in these public services will amount to cuts to how public services are delivered.



Government has indicated they will cut jobs in the public sector and BCGEU has been clear that these cuts must not come from core frontline workers. Reductions in the public service workforce of more than 2,500 people are promised as a way to reduce the budget deficit. Both Premier Eby and Finance Minister Bailey have made public commitments that this is about rightsizing the ratio of management to frontline service providers, but we are already seeing through attrition that frontline workers will be asked to do more with less.



BCGEU President Paul Finch attended this morning's budget lockup to advocate for the union's priorities on behalf of its more than 95,000 members.



"We need to put this budget in context. The province needs to responsibly address the deficit, but this is not a financial crisis," said Finch. "What we need to see is strategic investment in the services that keep costs down for ordinary people. Instead, what we saw today was that more cuts are coming to the public sector workforce. Government has promised that this will be achieved by right-sizing the management-to-frontline service worker ratio, and we will hold them accountable for this promise."



Finch emphasized that current fiscal pressures stem from global uncertainty, inflation, cost overruns, and lost revenues – including the removal of the carbon tax without a replacement plan– not frontline public spending.



"You cannot build a productive economy on a weakened public foundation," said Finch. "In difficult economic times, the people of B.C. rely on public services. Healthcare. Childcare. Public safety. Our members are not the cause of this deficit; they are essential to the solution."



Importantly, this budget does make an effort to consider revenue generation and taxation. This is an important step in the right direction, but it does not go far enough to deliver fair value on our resources or to make strategic investments in our workforce.



The union is calling on government to take the right steps on the revenue generation side and to develop a fulsome economic development plan and a workforce development plan.





