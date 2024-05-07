Your union, the BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU), is opening nominations for one union steward position at your worksite. Nominations close on June 7, 2024.



Stewards are involved in assisting union members with:



• Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement;

• Supporting co-workers in meetings with management;

• Assisting with any grievances or complaints and helping to find solutions;

• Listening to co-workers about their issues;

• Orienting new employees to the union and their rights under the collective agreement;

• Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices;

• Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union;

• Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.



You do not have to have prior experience or knowledge. We just need members who are motivated to make a difference in the workplace and are willing to learn about your rights. The BCGEU provides free training, and all stewards are mentored by a staff representative. Steward rights are enshrined in the collective agreement. Feel free to visit the union's website for more information.



If you are interested in becoming a steward at your worksite, you must be formally nominated by a co-worker. Please fill out the attached nomination form and return it to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 4:30 pm on Friday, June 7, 2024:





BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

#130 - 2920 Virtual Way

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604-215-1410 / 1-888-946-0248

Email: [email protected]

Attention: Oliver Rohlfs, BCGEU Staff Representative



In solidarity



Edmund Quan, Local 103 Chairperson

Oliver Rohlfs, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here





