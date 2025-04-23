The BCGEU is pleased to announce that the following BCANDS members have been nominated as your bargaining committee:

Haileigh Hay

Krissy Miller

Congratulations to the new bargaining committee. The committee will be meeting soon to work on bargaining proposals and prepare for bargaining.

The role of the bargaining committee members includes:

Attending caucus meetings and developing bargaining proposals

Gathering and distributing information to members at the worksite.

Attending collective bargaining sessions with the Employer.

Providing feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process.

Assisting with meetings that may be held related to bargaining.

We will keep you updated throughout the bargaining process. Email bulletins will be sent to those members who have registered their emails with the Union.

To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you updated your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at www.bcgeu.ca

In solidarity,

Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP