BCCOS Contract issues – Callout, Standby, and JOHSC Practices





We have been hearing from many of you at the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) about concerns and issues that may be affecting you. Today, we want to share more information about the nature of those concerns and how it might affect you, and to ask for your help in identifying any further information.

1. Callout Provisions – Article 16.11

It has come to our attention that members have been directed not to claim work performed under five (5) minutes and to limit claims to thirty (30) minutes where they are not required to leave their residence.

It is our position that this direction is inconsistent with Article 16.11. All work performed, regardless of duration, must be compensated in accordance with the collective agreement. The current practice may result in uncompensated labour and should be formally challenged.

2. Standby Provisions – Article 14.5

There appears to be an expectation that members remain "generally available" to respond to calls outside of scheduled working hours. This expectation can restrict members' ability to use their time freely.

We believe this practice effectively constitutes standby without the application of a formal standby program or associated compensation, contrary to Article 14.5. Where members' movement or availability is restricted, standby provisions should apply.

3. JOHSC Participation / Statutory Compliance – Article 22.1

Reports indicate that members may be required to obtain supervisor approval prior to raising issues with their Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee (JOHSC).

It is our position that workers must be able to freely participate in occupational health and safety matters and communicate directly with their worker representatives. Any requirement for prior approval may violate Article 22.1 and could be inconsistent with statutory protections governing workplace safety participation.

Next Steps

We are in the process of filing a policy grievance on the callout provisions and standby provisions. Individual members will only qualify to be made whole if they participate in an individual grievance or an et al. grievance, which covers multiple members in a single complaint.



If you have been affected by any of the above practices, you are encouraged to:

Document specific instances (dates, times, instructions received, and impacts);

Submit a grievance through your local Steward; and

Reach out for support if you require assistance in preparing or advancing your grievance.



In solidarity,



Sebastian Kallos

Component 20 Vice President





UWU/MoveUP