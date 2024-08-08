Union Grievances filled alleging violations of the collective agreement



In January 2024, the Union filed two Union grievances alleging violations of Article 2.04 (Managers performing bargaining unit work), Article 19 (Employer not posting schedules 14 days in advance), Casual Employees Addendum (not calling casuals in order of seniority), and Article 21 (not calling overtime in order of seniority). These grievances are scheduled to be heard at arbitration on September 12, 2024.



The remedies sought in these grievances are “full redress and to be made whole, including but not limited to the Employer cease and desist from using non-bargaining unit employees to perform bargaining unit work and to provide overtime to BCGEU bargaining unit members to perform this work” and “full redress and to be made whole. For all impacted employees to be compensated for all missed work opportunities.”



Asking for Additional Examples of Employer violating the collective agreement



For the Union to proceed with these grievances, we need additional examples of the Employer violating the collective agreement as alleged in the grievances. The onus is on the Union to prove its case and we can only do so with sufficient evidence that the violations occurred.



We are asking you and your colleagues to please provide any examples you have about any of these 4 alleged violations of the collective agreement: 1) managers performing bargaining unit work, 2) employer not posting the schedule 14 days in advance, 3) casuals not being called in order of seniority, and 4) OT not being called in order of seniority.



Kindly complete the linked survey https://forms.office.com/r/kihdtyPZmr with your information and submit it to [email protected] by Thursday August 15, 2024 .



Once we have examples, and therefore evidence, of the Employer violating the collective agreement as alleged in the grievance, we will be better able to decide how to move forward.



Your participation with this process is greatly appreciated and we look forward to reviewing your responses.



In solidarity,



Jennifer Arnold – Staff Representative

Richard Ziemianski – Component 4 1st Vice Chairperson (acting for)

Mahen Ramdharry – Component 4 Vice President and Local 403 Chairperson



