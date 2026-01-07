ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (L3)

ADVOCACY DEPARTMENT

JOB ID: P0072

January 7, 2026

Job Title:

Administrative Assistant (L3) – Advocacy Department

Job Summary:

An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives as required in the Advocacy department, located in Burnaby, BC.

Key Responsibilities:

Will include processing a variety of documents including reports, memoranda, forms, leaves of absence, meeting notices, legal documents compiling books of authorities and exhibits under the direction of servicing reps; inputting all files into a grievance database and updating hearing/arbitration reports; compiling quarterly statistical Advocacy reports for PE meetings; processing invoices from outside professionals; maintaining daily bring forward system; maintaining files, logbooks, statistics and records; answering general enquiries; receiving and distributing mail; typing documents including correspondence and agreements from handwritten or draft; drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; making appointments and travel arrangements; taking minutes of meetings; proofreading and correcting documents; operating office and mail centre equipment including photocopiers; updating and maintaining database information and producing reports; maintaining BCGEU website and calendars; responding to general enquiries and complaints; other related duties as required.

Education & Relevant Experience:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; database and arbitration preparation experience an asset.

SALARY: $36.43 - $39.67 per hour

HOW TO APPLY:

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

Hours of work are 32 hours, four days per week.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





