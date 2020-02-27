The BCGEU has prepared a detailed analysis of Budget 2020 to help members understand how the targeted investments in programs, infrastructure and affordability will impact members:

Although prudent and perhaps cautious in tone, Budget 2020 is progressive – which is much needed at a time when other provincial governments in Canada are implementing harsh austerity programs.

There's a lot to celebrate about this budget:

Major spending increases in housing and childcare

Continued investments in affordability and poverty reduction

Record-level capital investments in healthcare, education and transportation

A new income tax bracket for top earners – a measure that is directly in line with recommendations your union made to the government

However, none of this will happen without our members and adequate staffing levels. Workload, recruitment and retention, burnout, and occupational health and safety are existing challenges for workers in practically every ministry and sector.

The BCGEU looks forward to working with government to put in place a human resources strategy to support the people delivering the programs and services funded by Budget 2020.





