The B.C. government tabled its annual budget yesterday and, as you may know, this coincided with the announcement of U.S. tariffs-and Canadian counter-tariffs-being imposed. The U.S. tariff regime is designed to incentivize secondary and tertiary manufacturing, along with critical segments of our workforce, to move south of the border.





I attended the budget lock-up with a small team of our union's staff to digest the impact it will have on bargaining and our members more broadly, and to speak publicly on our union's position. We are pleased to share that there were no cuts to vital public services in this year's budget despite the deficit forecast. I know that, in addition to our vast natural resources, the most important driver of B.C.'s economy is its skilled and hardworking people. Workers are the engine of our economy, and it is encouraging to see that this budget recognizes that.





There is a lot of economic uncertainty from the rapid shift in U.S. policy on cross-border trade, as well as the high oil output that is contributing to a weak Canadian dollar. We are concerned about the potential for escalating inflation as the cost of imports rises. The province has a revenue problem as one of the lowest tax jurisdictions in the country, and we need to confront that reality. Capital project spending, at over $45 billion, needs to be reviewed for procurement practices and assessed on the basis of its long-term impact on our economic growth. Resource royalties must be shifted to reflect fair value for all British Columbians, and especially in partnership with First Nations holding title to the land providing those resources.





As part of our union's response to the 2025/26 B.C. budget, the BCGEU has called on government to create and implement a robust and forward-looking economic development plan to make sure we are maximizing the value of our province's wealth for everyone.





We will continue to analyze and assess the situation as it develops, and firmly insist on compensation in bargaining that reflects the affordability concerns faced by our members.





In solidarity,

Paul Finch, President

BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP