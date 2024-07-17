Our union welcomes the recommendations laid out in a report released today from British Columbia's Representative for Children and Youth (RCY). The report, titled Don't Look Away, paints a picture of a child welfare system that poorly serves countless young people and their families in BC and calls for profound and meaningful change at many levels.

The report highlights the need for a collective commitment to specific and larger transformative changes that will ensure the safety of our province's young people. Recommendations include the implementation of immediate measures to mitigate factors contributing to unsustainable and unhealthy conditions for MCFD staff- our members who work for the Ministry as resource workers, adoption workers, and child protection workers to name a few. The recommendation notes that particular attention should be paid to those working in child protection and family service.

Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth echoes what our members working in MCFD have been telling us for years – that BC's child welfare system is "a vastly under-resourced system that does not enable those working within it to do the kind of work that most know needs to be done."

A follow-up to today's report about MCFD's child welfare workforce will be released next Tuesday, July 23. Next week's report will specifically examine the findings of a recent survey that BCGEU members participated in for the RCY to gather information.

UWU/MoveUP