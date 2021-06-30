As you know, BCFMA and BCGEU agreed in the last round of bargaining to undertake a classification and compensation review. The parties agreed the review would reflect the principles of pay equity, including gender-based pay equity, and would result in a joint proposal to government.

The working group created by the parties for this purpose has met twice. With the input of BCGEU working group members, BCFMA has contracted a third party, Stuart Knittelfelder, to prepare updated job profiles--essentially condensed job descriptions--for each classification. Both BCFMA and BCGEU recognize the suitability of the contractor to do this type of work.

In the coming days, jointly designated employees in each classification in each of the three main offices will be contacted and invited to arrange meetings with the contractor. The contractor will then interview these jointly designated employees as part of his review of roles and responsibilities. In the case of EOs at VCO, this will include an additional employee from the inter-jurisdictional team. Both BCFMA and BCGEU strongly encourage those invited to participate in interviews.

Separately, BCGEU advises that Christine Stewart from LMCO has been added to the working group to fill a vacancy.

You can expect a further update--either by way of another joint bulletin or one directly from BCGEU--as soon as the working group has more to report.

Yours truly,

For BCGEU: For BCFMA:

Lauren Gaudon, Working Group Member (VCO) Joanne Hanson, CEO

Steve Kitcher, Working Group Member (VCO) Colin Millar, Director of Operations

Brenda McIntyre, Working Group Member (LMCO) Jelena Vukmirica, Director, Human Resources

Christine Stewart, Working Group Member (LMCO)

Ty Poss, Working Group Member (NICO)

Sherri Sebastian, Working Group Member (NICO)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations





