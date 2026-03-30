BCGEU Calls for Expanded Work-From-Home Options to Offset Rising Gas Costs

Gas prices are hitting workers hard – and it's not sustainable. That's why our union is calling on the B.C. government to take immediate action to help ease this undue burden. Government can act right now with a simple and immediate solution to help relieve pressure on workers: where operationally possible, allow provincially regulated employees to work from home full time.

This recommendation comes from the International Energy Agency, who has called on governments across the world to help ease the pressure on oil and gas supplies. By granting workers the flexibility to work from home, not only would it lessen the pain workers are feeling at the pump, but it would also help reduce emissions, congestion and the current pressure on oil and gas supply.

Not everyone is able to work from home. For those who drive to get their jobs done, the price at the pump is hitting even harder. Our union is also calling on both the federal and provincial governments to work together on a solution for those with high transportation costs that cannot work from home.

Check out some of today's media coverage on this issue:

Global News: B.C. union calls on province to allow employees to work from home due to fuel crisis

CTV News: B.C. union calls for full-time work-from-home due to spiking gas prices

Do you agree that work from home options should be expanded during this time of soaring gas prices? Share this post with your coworkers!

The BCGEU will continue to advocate for practical solutions that support members' affordability concerns and working conditions.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch,

President, BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP