A statement from BCGEU Executive Vice-President and Chair of the 2SLGBTQIA+ Committee Tristen Wybou

While we mourn and condemn hate on this somber day, we know it's not enough for unions to be against transphobia - we must also actively build safe, supportive spaces, so all workers can thrive, rest and lead full lives.

The labour movement insists that everyone deserves liberation from the struggle for survival. But trans workers are forced to do just that, and in the ongoing fight for their lives, are too often robbed of opportunities to pursue interests, build relationships, and even participate equally in union activism because they cannot afford to lay down their sword or trust they'll be safe if they choose to come out. Still, trans life-expectancy remains significantly lower than the broader population.

Organizers of the Trans Day of Remembrance (November 20) have been raising awareness about this disturbing disparity, and memorializing and mourning victims of transphobia since 1999. Amidst the recent surge in attacks on the 2sLGBTQIA+ community (with a particular hostility towards trans people), it's more important than ever that the labour movement rallies together in solidarity and with pride.

Violence towards the trans community is not new. What's most disturbing about last year's and this year's attacks is the way that hate-fueled groups pushed to normalize it. By warping the notion of "parents' rights," they've grown shocking support for an agenda that hurts the children of these parents. Here in BC, we saw how these groups aggressively fearmongered and organized by spreading misinformation, specifically about gender-affirming care and SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) educational resources – optional lesson plans that encourage inclusion and allow for age-appropriate conversations about identity.

Politicians and powerful pundits who are cementing their messages into policy and law have done so with devastating consequences for youth. According to one study out of the United States, where 48 state-level anti-transgender laws came into effect between 2018 and 2022, incidents of past-year suicide attempts among trans and non-binary youth (aged 13-17) increased by up to 72%, across 19 states. This is a massive jump, especially when compared with states that did not pass similar legislation. It's because of regressive laws like these that many young people will not have the chance to be themselves and grow old.

Meanwhile, in BC, the same political party that perpetuated dangerous myths about the trans community during election season had the audacity to run on a platform of "public safety" and "real support for mental wellness."

As a union, we commit to vigilance and unity when any provincial political party or government tries to wield trans issues as a wedge issue. We commit to fighting back because this is ultimately a tool for dividing workers and weakening our power when we're pushing for better wages, respect in the workplace, health & safety resources, funding for affordable public services and more. Not surprisingly, these disturbing attempts often go hand-in-hand with broader anti-worker agendas, austerity budgets, increased privatization of healthcare, profit-over-people models, and more.

We also recognize that real justice for the transgender community will only be won if it is intersectional. Accessible gender-affirming care includes and requires an anti-racist healthcare system and affordable housing for seniors and low-income communities. Breaking free from the fight for survival means seeing our future with our trans elders carrying their wisdom onward for the generations to come.

Regardless of who's in power at the legislature, as BCGEU members we know that the workplace remains a potent terrain of struggle on which to win justice. Maximizing our collective power for winning the resources we need to create optimal working and living conditions demands inclusivity. To exclude anyone from the progress we strive for would only preclude our ability to achieve it; in other words, a strong, democratic union is a trans-inclusive union.

Unfortunately, the BCGEU continues to hear reports from trans members about workplace harassment, discrimination, and the inability to come out due to fear of retaliation. Every worker and person in B.C. deserves safety, respect and support. So, on this November 20, we recommit to not only defending trans members but also empowering them to find their voice in the BCGEU. Real unionism uplifts all workers to advance their rights.





