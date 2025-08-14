The BCGEU joins the chorus of voices across the province calling for a repeal to Bill 26, the Name Amendment Act (No 2) 2024, which restricts or bans access to legal name changes for people in B.C. and causes disproportionate harm to transgender and Indigenous folks, those fleeing domestic violence, and young people.

The amendments violate international and human rights law in the processing of name change applications. Increased barriers and prohibitions on legal name changes make it harder for people to vote as well as access employment, housing and medical services. This troubling piece of legislation undermines the rights and dignity of some of the most marginalized people in B.C.

While these amendments were made under the guise of public safety, they do not address a real problem. It has never been possible for offenders to escape their criminal records, as the Vital Statistics Agency already has the ability to release names when it is in the public interest to do so and all names a person has used follow them in the police database and cannot be scrubbed. In addition, a name change can be refused when it is for an improper purpose, and anyone can still simply change their name via marriage.

The BCGEU is dedicated to supporting young people, transgender and Indigenous members, and members fleeing domestic violence in accessing stable employment in jobs where they feel safe and respected. We support members' right under UNDRIP and the requirements of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to reclaim their Indigenous names. We support members who are survivors of gender-based violence and who depend on legal name changes for their safety, and we support the rights of transgender members to use their chosen names.

We call on government to repeal the ban on legal name changes, repeal the requirement for criminal record checks for young people, and repeal the mandatory sharing of name change information between Vital Statistics and the RCMP.





UWU/MoveUP