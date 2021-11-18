BCGEU community social services members from across the province gathered in Burnaby last week to identify bargaining priorities and elect a bargaining committee for the upcoming round of negotiations.



BCGEU President Stephanie welcomed delegates with opening remarks, “The pandemic showed us that our old normal was broken and we can’t go back. We collectively know what needs to be done to fix the problems in our society and in our sector,” said Smith. “During the pandemic, you’ve been acknowledged, you’ve been thanked, you’ve been deemed essential. But what you need is to get the recognition where it counts: a fair contract and benefits that allow you to take care of yourself and your families.”



Treasurer Paul Finch virtually greeted delegates, providing a budget update and recognizing the extraordinary work of community social services workers. “Our people are burnt out; we see that across the board. We want to make sure you are supported,” said Finch.



Component 3 Vice President Andrea Duncan presented an overview of the bargaining committee, the election process, and kicked off a long session for delegates to discuss bargaining priorities. “You are the experts about what is happening on the ground in your worksites,” said Duncan.



Lead negotiator Selena Kongpreecha summarized the structure of the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) and the key timeline events throughout the bargaining process.



Next steps

Your newly elected bargaining committee will be preparing for bargaining which we anticipate will happen in early 2022. We will continue to keep members updated throughout the bargaining process.



See photos of the bargaining conference here.



Congratulations to the newly elected Community Social Services Bargaining Committee! We would like to extend sincere thanks to everyone who put their name forward to be part of the conference.







BCGEU Community Social Services Bargaining Committee members:

Andrea Duncan (Component 3 Vice President and Community Social Services Bargaining Committee Chair)

Selena Kongpreecha (Lead negotiator, Community Social Services Bargaining Committee)

Alexandra Vucko

Al McMurray

Andrea Duncan

Angela Reed

April Duffield

Brian Calderwood

Jessica Daigneault

John Manthorpe

Kari Bepple (Co-chair, General Services)

Katelynn Banky

Kim Rilka

Laurel Nielsen

Linda Rowley

Lois Higgins

Melissa Linn

Nikki Hay

Pamela Pye (Co-chair, Community Living Services)

Patricia Phillips (Co-chair, Indigenous Services)

Rene Francis

Sharon Hollingsworth

Shelley Gladstone

Tammy Lewis

Valentina Mahecha

Wynn Hartfelder





UWU/MoveUP