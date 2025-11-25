FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 25, 2025



BCGEU conservation officers help with aftermath of grizzly bear attack

BURNABY, B.C. – In response to the recent grizzly bear attack near Bella Coola, Sebastian Kallos, Vice-President of Component 20 (Environment, Technical and Operations) with the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU), is available for comment. Kallos released the following statement:

We are deeply disturbed by the violent grizzly bear attack near Bella Coola. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We commend the heroic teachers who intervened and helped limit further harm, and we wish everyone impacted a full and speedy recovery.

This incident underscores the public-safety role of B.C.'s conservation officers and the challenging and dangerous work environment they face. Officers are actively working to locate and safely trap the bears involved and collect forensic evidence at the site of the attack to better understand what happened. As first responders, they risk their lives managing wildlife populations, responding to threats, and educating the public to keep B.C. safe.



-30-



For more information or to book an interview with BCGEU's Sebastian Kallos, please contact Nadja Komnenic, BCGEU Communications at nadja,[email protected] or 604-442-2289.





UWU/MoveUP