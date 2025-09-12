FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 12, 2025

BCGEU declares overtime ban at LDB warehouses as job action escalates

BURNABY, B.C. – The BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) has escalated strike action with the launch of an overtime ban covering more than 1,700 Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) workers as of this morning. This action increases the total number of public service workers engaged in job action to over 6,000.

The overtime ban applies to the following sites:

BCLDB Head Office, Burnaby

Delta Distribution Centre

Richmond Distribution Centre

Kamloops Distribution Centre

"Public service workers should not be asked to shoulder the affordability crisis while government counts on their labour to generate record liquor revenues," said Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the public service bargaining committee. "If government won't treat workers fairly, they shouldn't expect business as usual."

The escalation comes more than a week into job action, with government yet to return to the bargaining table with an improved wage offer. Instead, the Ministry of Finance has publicly mischaracterized the union's proposal-citing a 15.75 per cent ask, when in fact the BCGEU's proposal is 8.25 per cent over two years.

The union is proposing general wage increases of 4 per cent in the first year and 4.25 per cent in the second. This fair and reasonable proposal is aimed at closing the gap created by years of wage erosion, which has left public service workers earning less than B.C.'s average weekly wage and falling further behind inflation. While wages across the province have grown steadily over the past decade, public service wages have stagnated. Government's most recent offer-1.5 per cent in year one and 2 per cent in year two-fails to meet workers' needs and sends a clear message that British Columbians should expect cuts to the services they rely on.

"Undervaluing the workers who keep this province running not only harms families, it threatens the long-term sustainability of the public services all British Columbians rely on," said Finch. "Our members are prepared to continue job action as long as it takes to secure a fair deal. The next move belongs to government."

-30-

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604.442.2289

Backgrounder:https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





UWU/MoveUP