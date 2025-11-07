FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 7, 2025

BCGEU demands BC Wildfire Service act immediately to protect wildland firefighters

BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is calling on the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) to take immediate and meaningful action to protect wildland firefighters following yesterday's significant administrative penalty issued by WorkSafeBC. The fine of $759,368.84 recognizes the agency's failure to ensure the safety of its workers in connection with two workplace incidents in 2023, one in which resulted in a worker fatality.

"This decision confirms what our members have been saying for years, that systemic safety issues within the BC Wildfire Service are putting workers at risk," said Paul Finch, BCGEU President. "We welcome WorkSafeBC's direction to bring the employer into compliance with basic health and safety obligations. Every worker deserves to come home safe at the end of the day."

WorkSafeBC's findings echo long-standing concerns raised by BCGEU members about inadequate supervision, training, and risk assessments in wildfire operations. The union has repeatedly pressed the BCWS to address high turnover and inconsistent safety practices that undermine both worker protection and public safety.

"Wildland firefighters work in some of the harshest and most unpredictable conditions imaginable," Finch said. "Those challenges are made worse when chronic understaffing, poor retention, and inadequate training leave new and young workers exposed to unnecessary danger."

High turnover is a major systemic issue for the wildfire service. The 2024 wildfire season saw a turnover of 55% of fire crew leaders, which puts everyone from frontline workers on the fire line to fire-impacted communities at greater risk.

While critical of ongoing safety failures, the BCGEU acknowledges several positive steps made since these incidents:

Establishment of a provincial Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee (JOHSC) between BCGEU and BC Wildfire Service - a vital forum for collaboration and systemic improvements.

Targeted wage increases won through recent BCGEU job action that may help reduce turnover and retain experienced crews.

Initial efforts by BCWS to improve safety training and equipment standards, though more work remains to ensure consistent implementation across the province.

"The 2023 wildfire season was the most devastating on record, and this fine must serve as a turning point," Finch said. "The government and BC Wildfire Service must act now to rebuild a culture of safety, transparency, and respect for the workers who risk their lives to protect our communities."

The BCGEU represents over 2,000 members working with the BC Wildfire Service, including wildland firefighters, logistics officers, and support staff across the province.

