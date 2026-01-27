Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

District of Hudson’s Hope Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 27, 2026

You Bargaining Committee met with the employer on Monday, January 26 and again today to continue negotiations. We are still navigating the monetary items and will be scheduling further dates in the near future as we have yet to reach a tentative settlement.

We appreciate your patience and support.

In solidarity,

Cindy Edgar, Bargaining Chair
Tonia Alexander, Committee Member
Alyse Dillon, Committee Member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator

