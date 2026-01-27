You Bargaining Committee met with the employer on Monday, January 26 and again today to continue negotiations. We are still navigating the monetary items and will be scheduling further dates in the near future as we have yet to reach a tentative settlement.
We appreciate your patience and support.
In solidarity,
Cindy Edgar, Bargaining Chair
Tonia Alexander, Committee Member
Alyse Dillon, Committee Member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs