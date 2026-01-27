You Bargaining Committee met with the employer on Monday, January 26 and again today to continue negotiations. We are still navigating the monetary items and will be scheduling further dates in the near future as we have yet to reach a tentative settlement.

We appreciate your patience and support.





In solidarity,

Cindy Edgar, Bargaining Chair

Tonia Alexander, Committee Member

Alyse Dillon, Committee Member

Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator

UWU/MoveUP