BCGEU Donates $20,000 to World Food Programme Supporting Sudan

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is one of the world's worst and most underreported. Millions of people are facing hunger, violence, and displacement.

At our last convention, BCGEU members passed a resolution committing our union to shine a light on this crisis and stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan. As part of that commitment, the BCGEU is donating $20,000 to the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) to support their critical work providing food and relief to those most in need.

Solidarity knows no borders. Learn more about the crisis and how you can support: https://www.wfp.org/emergencies/sudan-emergency





