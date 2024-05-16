As we learn more details of the fast-moving wildfire threatening Fort Nelson, officials have placed almost 5,000 people under an evacuation order due to the wildfire affecting the Town of Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson First Nation.



We have hundreds of members like you living and working in the area, and our thoughts are with you and your families at this uncertain time.



As one of B.C.'s largest unions, and as the union representing many of the emergency crews serving our communities like Fort Nelson, we are here to support our members and affected communities across the province.



That's why we want to make sure all BCGEU members affected by this crisis are aware of the emergency relief fund that can help you out during moments like these.



As per article 8.5 of the BCGEU's Financial Manual, emergency financial assistance may be paid to a member if a member loses their home to due to damage caused by a fire, or if they lose access to their home due to a formal evacuation order arising from a fire.



If you think you may be eligible for emergency financial assistance, please contact the BCGEU's Peace River Area Office by email: [email protected] or phone: (250) 785-6185 / 1-800-667-0788 to speak to a staff representative and receive the application form.



Please note that a completed FA-111 application form must be submitted within three months of the fire, flood or other natural disaster to receive payment, which will be made directly by your component. Applicants must be full or life BCGEU members as noted in constitution and bylaws articles 4.1 and 4.4.



For updates and current conditions including highway closures and evacuation orders, more information will be available through Emergency Info BC.



Please feel free to get in touch with us should you have any issues with your employer during this time.

UWU/MoveUP