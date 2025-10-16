Media Release

October 16, 2025

BCGEU escalates job action across the province

BURNABY, B.C. – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is once again ramping up job action across the province as the provincial government continues to refuse to return to the bargaining table with a fair wage offer for public service workers.

As the Professional Employees' Association (PEA) pulls all remaining members, the BCGEU has announced that starting this morning, more than 370 additional members have joined picket lines-bringing the total to nearly 25,000 taking job action and over 470 picket lines across the province.

"BCGEU members are united, well-prepared, and unwavering in their resolve," said Paul Finch, BCGEU President and chair of the public service bargaining committee. "The government has the power to end this strike today-by coming back to the table with a fair offer that respects the workers who keep this province running. The ball is in government's court. It's time for this government to decide whether they will stand with workers, or will they continue to delay and deflect while communities suffer."

government returned to the bargaining table-but its offer was virtually unchanged from the one members overwhelmingly rejected before job action began. The BCGEU is seeking a 4% general wage increase per year for two years -a fair proposal that keeps up with rising costs and reflects the value of public service work.

-a fair proposal that keeps up with rising costs and reflects the value of public service work. Government's current offer remains at 2% per year for two years, well below inflation and out of step with the cost of living.

well below inflation and out of step with the cost of living. Since 2016, overall wages in B.C. have risen 40.6%, while public service wages have increased just 27.2% -a 13.4-point gap.

while public service wages have increased just -a Without fair pay, government risks losing the skilled, dedicated workers who deliver vital public services-from wildfire crews and social workers to sheriffs, court clerks, and frontline administrative professionals.

"Our bargaining committee remains ready and willing to find common ground," added Finch. "But until the government comes to the table with a real solution and a deal that our members will want to ratify, we'll keep standing strong. If the government were genuinely interested in reaching a fair deal, we would already be at the bargaining table working toward one."

