FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 4, 2025



BCGEU Escalates Job Action as Employer Fails to Table Improved Wage Offer

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is escalating job action today as part of an ongoing province-wide strike in the public service. With no indication that the provincial government's Public Service Agency (PSA) is willing to return to the table with an improved offer, picket lines have expanded this morning to include nearly 90 workers at the Ministry of Finance at 900 Howe Street in downtown Vancouver.

BCGEU President Paul Finch will join striking workers on the picket line in Vancouver this morning at 900 Howe Street, between 9:30am and 10:30am, where media are invited to attend.

Today marks the third consecutive day of picketing in the BCGEU's campaign for fair wages and a modernized contract for more than 34,000 bargaining unit members working for B.C.'s public service.



Job action began Tuesday, when over 2,600 BCGEU members walked picket lines at key government sites in Victoria, Surrey, and Prince George, and the Royal BC Museum.



"BCGEU members in the public service deliver the essential services British Columbians depend on every day, and they deserve wages that reflect the value of the critical work done by workers including wildfire fighters, social workers and court clerks," said Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee. "The employer's refusal to put forward a wage proposal that meaningfully addresses the affordability crisis leaves us no choice but to escalate job action."



Negotiations between the BCGEU and the PSA began on January 22, 2025. Talks reached an impasse last month after the collective agreement expired on March 31, 2025. Members are calling for a wage package that keeps pace with the rising cost of living and recognizes their vital contributions to the province.



Job action will continue to escalate until government brings a fair offer.

-30-



For media inquiries, please contact:



For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic ([email protected])



Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service









UWU/MoveUP