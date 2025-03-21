BCGEU Files Complaint Against Western Pacific Marine for Bad Faith Bargaining

BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – After weeks of extensive bargaining in an attempt to reach a fair agreement, the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is filing a formal complaint of bad faith bargaining against Western Pacific Marine (WPM) with the Labour Relations Board. The complaint stems from what the union considers a significant breakdown in negotiations following the company's recent actions.

For the past several weeks, BCGEU representatives have spent countless hours at the bargaining table with WPM, hopeful that an agreement could be reached to ensure the sustainability of essential ferry services in the Kootenays. Despite these efforts, WPM's conduct throughout the process has been deeply troubling.

"After weeks of productive discussions and continued hope for a resolution, WPM's recent actions in offering a drastic cut to wage proposals demonstrate a clear lack of good faith in the bargaining process," said Paul Finch, president of the BCGEU. "The company's decision to change its position at the final hour – cutting its offer on wages by more than 60 percent from previous offers – leaves us no choice but to pursue charges of bad faith bargaining with the Labour Relations Board."

In the official complaint being filed with the Labour Relations Board, the BCGEU has stated that the Employer attempted to frustrate the bargaining process by delaying negotiations so that it could ultimately advocate for government-imposed binding interest arbitration. The BCGEU is highlighting several key issues:

Lack of Sufficient Bargaining Authority – For months, WPM sent individuals to the bargaining table who did not have the authority to make decisions, which severely hindered productive dialogue and the ability to reach a fair settlement

Receding Horizon Bargaining – The union also asserts that WPM engaged in receding horizon bargaining, by leading the union down the path of potential settlement, only to abruptly remove the settlement opportunity at the last possible moment, undermining the entire process

Refusal to Provide Financial Information – Another serious concern raised in the complaint is WPM's refusal to provide the union with essential financial information. This information is critical to fostering rational and informed discussions at the bargaining table and ensuring that any agreements made are based on realistic financial considerations.

The union had worked diligently through numerous meetings, including multiple Labour Board hearings, and temporarily paused plans for expanding job action in the hope of reaching an agreement. BCGEU members had demonstrated their commitment to finding a resolution, only to be blindsided by WPM's final offer, which not only undermines workers but also threatens the future of ferry services in the region.

"The reality is that WPM has failed to live up to its obligations in these negotiations. Their actions represent a betrayal of the workers and the communities that depend on ferry services," Finch added. "It is clear that WPM is more focused on short-term profits than addressing the real issues facing ferry workers. As a result, we are left with no choice but to hold them accountable."

The complaint filed with the Labour Relations Board will address what the union perceives as a violation of fair bargaining practices, specifically citing WPM's failure to engage in meaningful negotiations in good faith.

BCGEU members have been engaged in job action since October 2024, and WPM's recent wage offer stands in stark contrast to the agreements reached by other inland ferry operators, who agreed to industry-standard contracts in November 2024.

"We've put in the time and effort to try to reach a fair deal with WPM, but their actions have made it clear to us they are not willing to negotiate in good faith," Finch said. "We will continue to advocate for the workers who are the backbone of these essential services and will pursue every avenue to ensure their rights are protected."

