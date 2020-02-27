BCGEU Headquarters - SENIOR ADMINISTRATION CLERK

BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

February 27, 2020

POSITION: SENIOR ADMINISTRATION CLERK

GRADE: Level 4 – MoveUP Agreement

The BCGEU requires a senior administration clerk to work in the Mail Centre.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Processes and reconciles invoices, verifies prices, quantities and waybills against purchase orders; prepares purchase orders and recommends supplies, stationary and other goods to be purchased; investigates and researches products and sources of supply and maintains inventory on stock not stored on the premises; keeps account of monies kept for postage; assists with orientation of new or temporary employees; assists in the processing of incoming and outgoing mail; operates photocopiers and other mail centre equipment; performs other related duties as required. Heavy lifting is required on a daily basis.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

High school graduation; keyboarding 50 wpm; 3 years' general office experience, 2 of which have been in a mail centre environment; excellent knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel; excellent interpersonal skills and telephone manner; ability to deal with people effectively; excellent organizational skills and aptitude for detail oriented work; knowledge and understanding of Union procedures and policies; understanding of the BCGEU structure.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests may be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca.

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP