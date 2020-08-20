BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

August 20, 2020

POSITION: MAIL CENTRE CLERK

GRADE: Level 3 – MoveUP Agreement

The BCGEU requires a clerk to work in the Mail Centre.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Processes and distributes new member information packages for mailing; ensures inventory of kit material is on hand; provides switchboard relief as needed; assists in the processing of incoming and outgoing mail; fills requisitions for stationery and supplies and arranges for distribution; assists in accurate recording of stock on hand; assists in processing education kit materials; operates photocopiers and other mail centre equipment and performs other related duties as required. Heavy lifting is required on a daily basis.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

High school graduation; keyboarding 40 wpm; switchboard/reception; 2 years' general office experience, some of which has been in a mail centre environment; and an aptitude for organization and detail.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests may be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca.





UWU/MoveUP