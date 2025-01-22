BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID: MU017

January 22, 2025



POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – ADVOCACY



GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT



WAGE RATE: $35.72 - $38.51 per hour



An Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives as required in the Advocacy department, located in Burnaby, BC.



DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



Will include processing a variety of documents including reports, memoranda, forms, leaves of absence, meeting notices, legal documents compiling books of authorities and exhibits under the direction of servicing reps; inputting all files into a grievance database and updating hearing/arbitration reports; compiling quarterly statistical Advocacy reports for PE meetings; processing invoices from outside professionals; maintaining daily bring forward system; maintaining files, logbooks, statistics and records; answering general enquiries; receiving and distributing mail; typing documents including correspondence and agreements from handwritten or draft; drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; making appointments and travel arrangements; taking minutes of meetings; proofreading and correcting documents; operating office and mail centre equipment including photocopiers; updating and maintaining database information and producing reports; maintaining BCGEU website and calendars; responding to general enquiries and complaints; other related duties as required.



QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:



Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; database and arbitration preparation experience an asset.



Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.



The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.



Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.



Apply in writing to Human Resources, by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2025.



Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP