BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID: MU016

January 17, 2025

POSITION: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – Investments and Pension Services

GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $38.01 - $40.90 per hour

An Administrative Assistant is required to assist the Shareholder Engagement Officer and Senior Pension and Investment Analyst. This position is based at the BCGEU headquarters, located in Vancouver, BC.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful applicant will perform Level 5 duties as assigned. Responsibilities will include supporting the union's shareholder engagement program and investment related projects. Assigned duties include filing shareholder proposals and legal and investor letters, supporting in investor outreach, posting and maintaining the BCGEU website, maintaining a shareholder calendar and filing deadlines, assistance with proxy voting, and processing a variety of documents such as news releases, minutes, meeting notices, reports, memoranda, forms, schedules, questionnaires, leaves of absence, general correspondence, and sending bulletins with BCGEU's mass emailing system. In addition, the applicant will support the Pension and Investment Analyst in maintaining datasets, updating them, sorting, and applying basic formulas in Microsoft Excel.

Other duties include making travel and hotel arrangements; arranging appointments and negotiations; making logistical arrangements for conferences/shareholder meetings and training sessions; liaising with BCGEU activists and employer representatives; setting up and maintaining departmental filing systems; maintaining a daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and media inquiries; preparing cheque requisitions for signature; sorting and distributing mail; other related duties as required.

The Assistant is part of a larger team of support staff who work together in BCGEU's Investments and Pension Services department. The successful applicant's work may regularly involve assisting in other areas of the department's operations when required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 3-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent knowledge and skills using Microsoft Excel and Word; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

All applications must be submitted by 5:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2025.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





