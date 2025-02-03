BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID:MU018

February 3, 2025

POSITION: TEMPORARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – ORGANIZING

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $35.72 - $38.51 per hour

A temporary Administrative Assistant is required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives as required in the Organizing department, located in Burnaby, BC. Term of assignment is 3 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Will include processing a variety of documents such as Labour Relations Board submissions, minutes, meeting notices, reports, memoranda, forms, schedules, questionnaires, leaves of absence and general correspondence; setting up and maintaining departmental online filing systems; maintaining a daily bring forward system; preparing and coding purchase orders; preparing cheque requisitions for signature; maintaining files, statistics and records; answering general enquiries; typing documents including correspondence and agreements from handwritten or draft; drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; making appointments and travel arrangements; taking minutes of meetings; proofreading and correcting documents; operating office and mail centre equipment including photocopiers; updating and maintaining database information and producing reports; maintaining BCGEU website and calendars; responding to general enquiries and complaints; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to multi-task and set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.

Apply in writing to Human Resources, by 5:00 pm, Monday, February 10, 2025.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP