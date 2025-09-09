BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID:MU044

September 9, 2025

POSITION: FINANCE CLERK

GRADE: LEVEL 6 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $39.98 - $43.49 per hour

A Finance Clerk is required to work in the Finance Department, located at the BCGEU Headquarters in Burnaby, BC.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reporting to the Director of Finance, duties will include, but are not limited to processing expense claims to ensure compliance with financial policy, coding expense claims, reviewing leave of absence computer data to ensure proper coding, processing leave of absence billings for accuracy and completeness, running and balancing monthly leave of absence reports, processing vendor invoices and matching invoices to purchase orders to ensure proper authorization, preparing non-government sector dues summary, processing payroll, preparing and reconciling monthly payroll analysis, preparing payroll-related remittances, printing reports and cheques, preparing journal entries, reconciling account balances to supporting detail or sub-ledgers, filing, preparing monthly and year-end component financial records, assisting non-accounting staff/members with a variety of issues related to the above, and other accounting and administrative duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have completed a 2-year diploma in accounting/finance from a recognized post-secondary institution, a good working knowledge of basic accounting procedures and/or payroll, at least 2 years' experience in a related position, excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; good working knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) or a similar accounting software program.

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, September 16, 2025

HOW TO APPLY:

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP