BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

May 25, 2022

POSITION: ADMIN SUPPORT (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 4 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

A conventions/travel clerk is required in the Facilities Department to provide support to the Administrative Representative, Conventions, Conferences & Travel Administration. Term of assignment is up to 6 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The primary duties of this position are to provide assistance as required to the Conventions staff, including administrative support; processing credentials, registration forms, rooming lists; processing resolutions for submission to various conventions; determining calendar deadlines for registration fees, resolutions, hotel reservations, mailings, credentials, etc. and ensuring timelines are met; providing backup administrative support for servicing staff in the Facilities Department. The secondary duties of this position include coordinating, arranging and booking all aspects of travel and hotel arrangements for staff and members travelling on BCGEU business, including domestic, international and group travel.

The successful applicant will have a sound knowledge of world geography, customs, current events, visa requirements and travel restrictions, which may affect travel destinations. The successful applicant will have the ability to problem solve in high-pressure situations.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have a travel agent certificate or equivalent; 4-5 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; experience with travel arranging and conference planning and preparation; 2-3 years' experience in high-volume online travel and hotel bookings; excellent knowledge of Word and Excel; keyboarding 40 - 50 wpm; excellent verbal and written communication skills; excellent interpersonal skills and telephone manner; ability to deal with people effectively; excellent organizational skills and aptitude for detail oriented work; ability to handle multiple priorities and work within time limits; knowledge and understanding of Union procedures and policies; understanding of the BCGEU structure; ability to deal with confidential and sensitive information.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests may be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous Workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]








