The following person has been elected from their local to the Sectoral Council:

403 – Cayce Laviolette



The following person has been acclaimed (no election necessary as only one person was nominated) from their local to the Sectoral Council:

406 – Karen Zabaras



Congratulations to Cayce and Karen.



In solidarity,



Michelle McAuley

Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP