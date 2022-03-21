Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 28, 2022

The following person has been elected from their local to the Sectoral Council:

  • 403 – Cayce Laviolette

 
The following person has been acclaimed (no election necessary as only one person was nominated) from their local to the Sectoral Council:

  • 406 – Karen Zabaras

 
Congratulations to Cayce and Karen.
 
In solidarity,
 
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



