A statement from BCGEU Executive Vice-President and Chair of the 2SLGBTQIA+ Committee Tristen Wybou

Any life shortened by transphobia deserves to be honored and memorialized. By the same token, all trans people who survive hate and violence - but shrink, hide, edit themselves or lower their expectations just to get by in an unjust world - deserve allyship. They deserve people who will stick out their necks for true liberation, so we can all experience life beyond self-preservation.

On this Trans Day of Remembrance, we protect the sanctity of grief and point queer members to the support they may need, without giving into despair - because the 2SLGBTQIA+ community has so much life to live. Ironically, we often discover just how much in the outermost reaches of our grief. You can't, after all, feel a loss to its fullest without expanding your capacity to feel everything: joy, hope and resolve included.

In the labour movement, to be connected to our humanity, in all its expressions, is to be connected to our power. All workers have a lot to gain when 2SLGBTQIA+ members, who know grief and joy in equal measure, have the tools and platforms to grow their union activism.

BCGEU Fights for Justice

This year for instance, BCGEU, at the direction of our 2SLGBTQIA+ committee, successfully called on the government to repeal Bill 26, the Name Amendment Act. These changes restricted and banned access to legal name changes for some people in B.C., causing disproportionate harm to not only transgender workers, but also Indigenous folks, those fleeing domestic violence, and young people.

While the amendments in Bill 26 were made under the guise of public safety, they did not address the problem they claimed to fix and even violated international and human rights law. Overall, they have made it harder for people to vote and access employment, housing and medical services.

What so often starts as an attack on the very existence of trans folks reveals itself to be a larger assault on other workers and their neighbours. Bill 26 was no different, and we stood against it.

Still, we remain far from a future that trans British Columbians can celebrate, which is why we must keep strengthening our democracy. Achieving the future we want, means creating space for trans members to design it.

On the potent terrain of struggle that we call the workplace, we've made headway here. Take our pattern language project, which includes a whole section on trans-inclusive language. You can learn more about that project, and how queer members are leveraging it to build safe, respectful workplaces, here: Trans Day of Remembrance 2025

Alberta's Anti-Trans Agenda

These gains might feel small right now, especially on a somber day like November 20, but we can't give into despair when we know that staying silent has a human cost. Just look at what's happening in Alberta, where Premier Danielle Smith has now invoked the notwithstanding clause three times in one month, all to push her anti-trans agenda. (That's when a government seeks exemption from a Charter right to advance a piece of legislation.)

Politicians who stoop to this level bank on wedge issues to sow division within working communities and dilute our peoplepower. They fear monger and turn workers against each other. As a union member, you probably won't be surprised to learn that the first time Premier Smith invoked the Notwithstanding Clause, it was to shut down the teachers' strike.

Survival As Resistance

NUPGE recently released a chilling series of stats showing the disproportionate murder and suicide rates of trans people. Trans folks deserve a better story and a safer world. As a union, we'd be lost if we stopped believing in a better world and our agency to build it. For trans workers, who are constantly under attack, survival itself is the act of resistance - an enduring belief in a future that includes us. We're valuable and filled with love, so we insist that our bodies and lives should be ours to guide, embrace and uphold.

To all trans members who have experienced hate or violence, or suffered for who they are, please know that we are endlessly glad you survived - whether by grit, determination, spite or luck. Your life is meaningful, and the world is better for it.





