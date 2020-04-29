BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

April 29, 2020

POSITION: Information Technology (IT) Services

GRADE: Level 7 – MOVEUP AGREEMENT

The BCGEU requires a support staff person to work in IT Services in the Administration Department.

The support staff person's primary role will be to deliver training to other employees within the organization. This employee will work with area offices & Membership Records to carry out training for Unionware, Software, email, Skynet, & Microsoft Office 2010, etc.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Developing and delivering training and orientation on various software applications to users;

Developing and documenting procedures for effective and efficient use of software solutions and developing forms and templates;

Assisting with hardware and software installations;

Delivering technical support and service for BCGEU standard equipment and software applications.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Passion for creating and delivering computer training in a work environment;

Excellent working knowledge of Unionware and UC Pro;

Expert hands-on working knowledge of Microsoft Office 2010 suite of products, as well as general knowledge around databases, collaboration tools, image manipulation and productivity tools;

Ability to respond to pressure situations, adapt to change, enjoy working in a group environment, be proactive, and have initiative to work with minimal supervision;

Information technology-related diploma and/or certificate from an accredited post-secondary institution or equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience;

Previous experience in delivering one-on-one and classroom training;

Experience working with SharePoint, working knowledge in the grievance database, Photoshop, online forms and video editing software would be an asset. Experience within a Windows server environment, understanding of computer networking (TCP/IP), firewall, and network security.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days per week.

Microsoft Office, Help Desk aptitude and/or keyboarding tests will be administered.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca

UWU/MoveUP