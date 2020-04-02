Since Coronavirus was declared a public health crisis several weeks ago to the declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic last month, thousands of you have raised concerns to your stewards, local chairs and component vice presidents about impacts on your work. Your union has been working hard with your employers to address those concerns as quickly and effectively as possible in this time of extraordinary uncertainty and stress.



As part of that work, today I sent the below letter to John Davison, head of the BC Public Service Agency, demanding a pandemic response MOU to address a number of issues for the duration of the Provincial State of Emergency.



Please read the letter and please continue to raise your concerns. We are on an uncertain road right now but I truly believe we will get through this together-and your union will be fighting for you every step of the way.



In solidarity,



Stephanie Smith

BCGEU President

UWU/MoveUP