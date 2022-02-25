– Members of the BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) working as librarians for the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) will continue their picket line tomorrow, Friday March 11, at VIRL’s Harbourfront branch (90 Commercial Street in Nanaimo).The picket is the second step in escalated job action from the librarians who, having paused their job action on Thursday March 10, have still not received a response to their counteroffer sent March 3 to the employer via the Labour Relations Board mediator.“It’s been over a week since we heard from the employer – that’s not acceptable. We want to return to negotiations and to work, serving our communities,” said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith. “We know service disruptions from job action are stressful for the community and so members paused job action Thursday in hopes the employer would take our action seriously and send an offer. We’re disappointed that hasn’t happened yet. VIRL’s management has the power to restore library services.”The union’s picket will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union members are asking library users to support their job action by joining them on the picket line or refusing to cross it should VIRL choose to keep the branch open. Librarians are also calling on the VIRL Board of Trustees to encourage the employer to provide a fair offer and return to negotiations.“We’ve received a response from the VIRL Board, which we’re grateful for, but unfortunately it hasn’t resulted in a response from the employer. Until we do receive a fair offer to take back to members, the union is making plans on a day-by-day basis. We’re also grateful for the solidarity from our CUPE colleagues who are honouring our picket lines both physically and virtually. We know the employer is making operational decisions during our job action and we hope to see them channel some of that energy towards resolving this issue.”“Our members are energized from the community’s support in Duncan on Wednesday and are ready to continue this balance of fighting for a fair offer and tending to the community.”For more information, including previous media releases and picket updates, visit