BCGEU Library Workers - Libraries provide economic impact

B.C.'s public libraries are an economic benefit. It's time for government to match investment to demand.



As a BCGEU member working at a library in B.C., you're likely aware that annual provincial funding for B.C.'s public library system has remained frozen at $14 million since 2009, and ad hoc provincial grants are irregular and not guaranteed. Meanwhile, public demand for libraries is increasing because of increasing stress on the population and cuts to other social services. You and your colleagues are shouldering the gap, but your labour is being exhausted. Research shows libraries provide economic and social benefit, which is arguably needed right now, in times of concurrent housing-opioid-affordability crises, rampant misinformation, increased digitization, divisiveness, tariff wars and rising "pay to access" services. It's time for the B.C. government to increase its annual guaranteed funding for libraries.



This was our union's message at the BC Library Association's 2025 conference last week in Nanaimo. As a sponsor of the event, we distributed funding facts about public libraries and invited story sharing about the impacts of library work. It's clear that library services in B.C. are increasingly diverse, flexible and responsive to people's needs. But they're also operating with too little staff – something we heard last year and summarized in this letter for library boards across the province.



It's critical that our elected officials are made aware of the gap between investment in and demand for libraries. As part of the BCGEU's MyLibrary campaign, our union leaders are advocating where possible. But they can't do it alone – there is work on the ground to be done, in every B.C. community, with every municipal and regional district. Here's what you can do:

Vote for library-friendly candidates in elections

Attend library board meetings and municipal/district council meetings

Write to your municipal/district council representatives and provincial representatives, telling them:

about the library funding-demand gap



to appoint or run library-friendly and library-informed candidates for library boards and



to amplify library workers' voices by ensuring they are present at library board meetings.





For more information about library funding in B.C., we encourage you to read the following:

Historical levels of library funding in B.C. and paths forward – BCGEU, May 2024

Overdue: The Case for Canada's Public Libraries – Canadian Urban Institute, 2023

Much more than books: The case for robust funding for the Toronto Public Library – Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, November 2024



In solidarity,

Tanya Boyd (Local 710), Library Bargaining Council Acting Chairperson

Brenda Dunn (Local 705)

Monica Finn (Local 702)

Joanna Lord, Component 7 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP