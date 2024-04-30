Your BCGEU LifeLabs Bargaining Committee met with LifeLabs for four days of negotiations last week, focussed on non-monetary issues.



We updated several articles, resolved some minor housekeeping issues, and improved the language for rest and meal periods. Unfortunately, the employer has been resistant to change on many other non-monetary issues, responding dismissively to our proposals on scheduling, overtime, telematics and more. While the employer's approach is disappointing, these items are still on the table and we will continue to fight hard for progress.



Talks are moving more slowly than we hoped. The employer has been preoccupied with a labour dispute in Ontario, where workers represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) have voted to strike. You can learn more about Ontario LifeLabs workers' organizing here (just don't sign up as it's only for Ontario workers!)



The labour dispute in Ontario is a powerful reminder that LifeLabs is an extremely difficult employer. Winning meaningful improvement on wages, benefits and other key issues will only be possible if BCGEU members at LifeLabs are engaged and ready to take collective action to put pressure on the employer. That's why it's vital that you and your co-workers stay up to speed on what's happening with bargaining.



To make it easy for you to stay up to date, we've created a new BCGEU LifeLabs Bargaining Hub. On the hub, you'll find links to frequently asked questions, recent bargaining bulletins, contact information for your bargaining committee and more.



Click here to check out your new LifeLabs bargaining hub.



Information will be updated regularly, so we recommend bookmarking the page so you can check back.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU LifeLabs Bargaining Committee



Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kelly Jeffs, Bargaining Committee member

Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee member

Tony Ly, Bargaining Committee member

Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee member

Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP