BCGEU Local 703 Members - Election Results for Local 703 Young Worker Position - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 05, 2022

Thank you to everyone who submitted their names for the Young Worker position for Local 703.
 
Please help me in congratulating Siobhan O'Kelly, as she has been acclaimed in the role as your newest Young Worker.
 
Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at [email protected]
 
In solidarity,
 
Darryl Wong – Local Chairperson
Katie Smith- Staff Representative


