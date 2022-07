Thank you to everyone who submitted their names for the Young Worker position for Local 703.Please help me in congratulating Siobhan O'Kelly, as she has been acclaimed in the role as your newest Young Worker.Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at [email protected] In solidarity,Darryl Wong – Local ChairpersonKatie Smith- Staff Representative



