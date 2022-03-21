Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Young Worker 1 position

The successful candidate will serve for the remainder of the current term. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Monday, June 27, 2022 by 5 p.m.

Local officers are expected to attend all meetings, and work together to administer the local. The following provides an example of some of the responsibilities of the Young Worker position:

assigned to tasks, committees and projects as required by chair;

may represent specific groups of members within a local and can bring their perspective to the local executive meetings.

If there is an election for the position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to the members during balloting (electronic or paper). This page of information must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations and no later than Tuesday, June 28, 2022 by 5 p.m.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity,

Darryl Wong- Local Chairperson

Katie Smith- Staff Representative