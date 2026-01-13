Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?



Members of the Committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.



If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out the link listed below and forward the attached to Shelley Einarson via email at [email protected] by 5:00 pm, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026



https://assets.nationbuilder.com/bcgeu/pages/9488/attachments/original/1738868897/OHS_Expression_of_Interest_Form.pdf?1738868897





In solidarity,



Local 804 Chair



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP