BCGEU LOWER MAINLAND AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

April 19, 2021

POSITION: SECRETARY (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

A secretary is required to perform secretarial and word processing functions for staff representatives. This person will also be required to assist with switchboard and receptionist duties. Term of assignment is up to 11 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include: processing a variety of documents such as letters, minutes, reports, bargaining preparation, bargaining proposals, bargaining material for strike/ratification votes, steward elections and communication, and general correspondence; calculating calendar deadlines for grievances; expedited arbitration and appeal preparation; responding to phone calls and walk-in visitors; assisting component/local executive; meeting coordination such as booking meeting rooms, travel and accommodation; prioritizing incoming mail; maintaining filing and bring forward system; and other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicant must have 2-4 years' secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent keyboarding (60 - 70 wpm); switchboard experience; word processing skills essential; Word and database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Friday, April 23, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP