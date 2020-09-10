BCGEU LOWER MAINLAND AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

September 10, 2020

POSITION: SECRETARY

GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

A secretary is required to perform secretarial and word processing functions for staff representatives. This person will also be required to assist with switchboard and receptionist duties.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include: processing a variety of documents such as letters, minutes, reports, bargaining preparation, bargaining proposals, bargaining material for strike/ratification votes, steward elections and communication, and general correspondence; calculating calendar deadlines for grievances; expedited arbitration and appeal preparation; responding to phone calls and walk-in visitors; assisting component/local executive; meeting coordination such as booking meeting rooms, travel and accommodation; prioritizing incoming mail; maintaining filing and bring forward system; and other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicant must have 2-4 years' secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent keyboarding (60 - 70 wpm); switchboard experience; word processing skills essential; Word and database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Wednesday September 16, 2020.