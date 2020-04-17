The Ministry of Children and Family Development and the BCGEU continue to discuss and work through concerns expressed by employees and members regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring families continue to receive the services and supports they need.



The safety of employees and members remains a top priority. With that in mind, a Ministry Exposure Plan has been activated to include enhanced cleaning in all our offices and custody centres, and ergonomic supports for employees working from home. Technology supports for employees have been expanded and an enhanced communication plan has been rolled out to include weekly, virtual, all-staff Deputy Minister meetings and regular COVID-19 update emails.



The committee has recently discussed items related to youth custody, enhanced cleaning, distribution of hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies, the use of plexiglass and PPE, and staffing levels.



As more information becomes available on COVID-19, MCFD and BCGEU are committed to ensuring that workplace controls follow the direction provided by the Provincial Health Officer and BC Center for Disease Control. MCFD and BCGEU are committed to continuing these joint discussions and working together to address emerging issues and to ensure the safe delivery of the important work our employees and members accomplish. We all thank you for your commitment during this challenging time.



Employees with questions or concerns specific to COVID-19 in their workplace can either raise these through their supervisor/manager, review the resources on iConnect and the PSA site. Alternatively, BCGEU members can email questions to health@bcgeu.ca and/or review the resources on the BCGEU COVID-19 Information Hub.



Judy Fox-McGuire

BCGEU Vice-president for Component 6, Social, Information and Health



Maria Middlemiss

BCGEU Vice-president for Component 12, Administrative Services



Teresa Dobmeier, Assistant Deputy Minister

Service Delivery Division, MCFD



Rob Byers, Executive Financial Officer and Assistant Deputy Minister

Finance and Corporate Services, MCFD

