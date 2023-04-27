We have been hearing that Kiwassa workers have many questions about what's happening in the unionization process, so we've set up a time to meet. You are invited to attend your next union membership meeting which will be on July 19, 2023, at 7pm on Zoom. This will be a great opportunity to ask questions, understand the job classification process and how it relates to your union wage grid. We should be sending you an email copy of your job description, as provided by your employer, this week. Please do the following before the meeting:

Watch out for that classifications email, since you need to act on the instructions ASAP. Basically, you need to read the description and let us know if it accurately reflects your work. If not, we need to know what is different - this is what determines your place on the wage grid. The deadline for a response with changes to job descriptions is the day after the meeting, July 20.

We would like to make the meeting on the 19th as useful as possible, so we are asking you to send your questions on the classification, or any other union business ahead of time before the information meeting on July 19. This will allow us to ensure you get answers that day. Send your questions to [email protected] or [email protected] .

This is an important meeting, so please do your best to attend! We will be sending out notes after the meeting, but there's no substitute for being there and hearing the details in person. For any concerns or questions, feel free to get in touch with your stewards or email. Look forward to seeing you on the 19th!



Date and Time: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 @ 7:00 PM



Please contact your area office or see email for zoom link.



