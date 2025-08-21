To: All BCGEU Members at BC Housing Maintenance

Re: BC Housing Maintenance - Election Results for Bargaining Committee Member

Thanks for your active participation in the election process for your bargaining committee. Thanks especially to those who allowed their names to stand for nomination. Your participation in the process has ensured a fulsome democratic process of elections.

The election closed Monday at 3pm. The candidates with the most votes will fill the vacancy for bargaining committee member. The remaining candidate will be offered an alternate position on the committee – replacing a committee member should the need arise.

Your bargaining committee is:

· Doreen Aquino, Bargaining Committee Chair

· Jeevn Atwal, Bargaining Committee Member

· George Tymchuk, Bargaining Committee Member

The alternate to the bargaining committee members is:

· Eduardo Hidalgo, Bargaining Committee Alternate

Under Provincial Executive Policy D-8, a candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president ([email protected]) within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative – Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP