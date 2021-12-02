Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on December 08, 2021

Call for Nominations of Shop Steward:

  • One Steward and one Alternate Steward (Facilities Subsector)
  • One Steward and one Alternate Steward (Nurses Bargaining Agreement)

Nominations for Shop Steward are re-opened at your worksite.
This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.
 
If you would like to become a Shop Steward for your worksite please complete a nomination form and submit it to the BCGEU before the close of nominations.
 
The union provides training and you will be supported in your new role!
 
Nominations will close at 4:00 PM on December 13, 2021.
 
Send your completed nomination form by email to [email protected] or fax to 604-215-1210
 
In solidarity,
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
 
Jacqueline McGuire,
BCGEU Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of FBA nomination form here
Download PDF of NBA nomination form here


