Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with your Employer for a renewal to your collective agreement.



This round of bargaining was difficult, especially since bargaining took place online instead of in person, but your committee fought hard for the priorities you identified in the surveys. We’re looking forward to outlining the changes to the agreement in an upcoming ratification meeting.



Highlights of the agreement include:

Employer matched RRSP

Introduction of weekend day shift premium

Regular part-time employees will now be eligible for benefits if they work 20 hours or more per week

Increase to sick bank of up to 150 hours

A full explanation of the changes in the agreement will be discussed during the upcoming ratification meeting. Details on this meeting will be coming very soon.



In Solidarity,



Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Chair

Cheri McGowan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative



