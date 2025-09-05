To: All BCGEU Members at Community Living BC

Re: Bargaining Preparation Continue

Your BCGEU bargaining committee for CLBC met again for two days last week to continue preparing for contract negotiations with the employer. We reviewed your bargaining survey responses to get a sense of your priorities and continued our clause-by-clause review of the collective agreement. Our work developing bargaining proposals in ongoing.

Note that Linda Finlayson has indicated that she will not rejoin the committee. She had been on temporary leave from the committee during an acting excluded assignment.

Some members raised counselling and continuous glucose monitoring benefits in their survey responses; this clarifies those existing benefits. See the plan booklet for details.

· Counselling: Coverage for counselling (registered clinical counsellor, registered clinical psychologist, recognized social worker) is included in your benefits plan. Fees are payable to a maximum of $750 per year per person. You may choose and book directly with an eligible registered practitioner. This coverage is separate from the counselling services via the Employee and Family Assistance Program, which are typically limited to select providers and only a few sessions.

· Continuous Glucose Monitor: For diabetes, coverage for Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) transmitter and sensors is included in your benefits plan.

Some survey responses mentioned job reclassification. Article 28 (Classification and Reclassification) of the collective agreement establishes the application of the Public Service Job Evaluation Plan (PSJEP) and the classification and reclassification process, including classification appeals. At the Main Public Service Agreement table, the BCGEU is seeking to remove the PSJEP, implement a classification system that more fairly values our work, and include into base pay all existing bonuses and temporary market adjustments. Classification-related changes to that agreement will help inform our negotiations with CLBC.

Your bargaining committee will meet again in the fall and will provide another bargaining bulletin then. Our timeline will be influenced by broader public sector negotiations, especially for monetary matters like wages, and our health care plan that is tied to the Main Public Service Agreement plan. See the BCGEU Public Service bargaining hub for information and updates on Main Public Service Agreement negotiations, including the current strike. We presently anticipate beginning bargaining with CLBC in the late fall at soonest, and more likely in early 2026. We will keep you informed as our sense of timing evolves.

To end this bulletin, we draw your attention to Clause 2.9 (Right to Refuse to Cross Picket Lines) of the collective agreement. It provides you with the right to refuse to cross a picket line without risk of discipline. In addition to this employment protection, members are obliged by the BCGEU Constitution to always respect a picket line.

In solidarity,

Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shannon Moyle, Bargaining Committee Member

Victoria Gray, Bargaining Committee Member

Lil Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department





