After receiving member feedback, the nomination period for Bargaining Committee Member (3 positions) has been extended. Completed nomination forms must be received by:

Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 5pm

Each nominee may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½ x 11 sheet, black and white). In the event that we receive multiple nominations, this page will be distributed with the ballot to all members eligible to cast a ballot. This one page must be received within 24 hours of the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.

If there are more nominations than positions available, a vote will be held. The vote will be done through mail-in ballots distributed at your worksite. If you have not signed a membership card, please see your steward. Membership cards will be available with ballots. You must have signed a membership card with BCGEU to be eligible to vote for these positions.

No previous experience in negotiations is required to be a member of the bargaining committee. All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

Leave of absence is provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Nominations must be received by scanning/sending a picture from your phone to negotiations@bcgeu.ca no later than Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 5:00pm.

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here



