BCGEU Members at Interior Savings Credit Union (Okanagan and Thompson) and Grand Forks Credit Union Membership Meeting

Published on July 02, 2024

BCGEU MEMBER INFORMATION MEETINGS 
APPLICATION TO CONSOLIDATE THE BEEM CERTIFICATIONS
(Interior Savings Okanagan, Interior Savings Thompson and Grand Forks Credit Union)

THURSDAY, JULY 4, 2024
6:00 p.m.

Virtual meeting via Zoom 


----
Monday, July 8, 2024
6:00 p.m.

Virtual meeting via Zoom 

For the Zoom meeting link, please email Zoe Towle at [email protected].

 
If a member at your worksite didn't receive this email, please forward them this bulletin, and encourage them to go to the BCGEU member portal to sign up for an account and update their contact information. 
 
In solidarity,
 
Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations
JoAnne Leclerc, Servicing Rep
Darla Holmwood, Servicing Rep
Mike Fenton, Servicing Rep

Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP