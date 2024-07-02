BCGEU MEMBER INFORMATION MEETINGS

APPLICATION TO CONSOLIDATE THE BEEM CERTIFICATIONS

(Interior Savings Okanagan, Interior Savings Thompson and Grand Forks Credit Union)



THURSDAY, JULY 4, 2024

6:00 p.m.



Virtual meeting via Zoom



Monday, July 8, 2024

6:00 p.m.



Virtual meeting via Zoom





For the Zoom meeting link, please email Zoe Towle at [email protected].



If a member at your worksite didn't receive this email, please forward them this bulletin, and encourage them to go to the BCGEU member portal to sign up for an account and update their contact information.



In solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations

JoAnne Leclerc, Servicing Rep

Darla Holmwood, Servicing Rep

Mike Fenton, Servicing Rep



